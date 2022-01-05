Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother rushed to hospital after a stroke

Sri Lankan born Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother, Kim, has been admitted to a Bahrain hospital after suffering a heart stroke.

According to The Times Of India, the actress’ mother was immediately rushed to a medical care facility.

ANI sources revealed that she is currently under constant medical observation. However, the actress has made no official announcement on the same.

While her parents reside in Bahrain, the ‘Roy’ star is stationed in her Juhu home due to her work commitments.

The 36-year-old had a difficult pandemic without her family in Mumbai.

During an interview with ETimes, she had said that her parents and Sri Lankan friends always panic when they see any situation arise in India. Her family has been constantly asking her to either move to Bahrain or Sri Lanka.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate quizzed Fernandez in connection with a money laundering investigation involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his actress-wife Leena Maria Paul and others.

In the chargesheet, the agency said that the actress had received three designer bags from Gucci and Chanel, two Gucci gym wear outfits, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi- coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets as gifts from the conman.

Furthermore, private jet trips and hotel stay on different occasions were also arranged for her by the conman. She also said that she had returned a Mini Cooper that was gifted to her.

On the work front, Fernandez has a number of movies in her kitty. She will be next seen alongside superstar Akshay Kumar and actress Nushrrat Bharuccha in ‘Ram Setu’.

She is also busy with Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kick 2’ and ‘Cirkus’ with Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’. (Courtesy Economic Times)