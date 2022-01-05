Dental One expands network with state-of-the-art dental hospital in Panadura

Dental One, one of Sri Lanka’s leading oral health providers, has expanded its network by opening its newest Dental hospital located in Panadura. The new hospital, conveniently located at No.233, Galle Road, Panadura, was ceremoniously declared open by Chief Guest Dr. Suresh Shanmuganathan – Oral and Maxillofacial (OMFS) Surgeon, President Asia Pacific Dental Federation together with Managing Director of Dental One Dr. Asoka Amunugama, in the presence of other invitees and the staff of the hospital during a simple ceremony held according to health guidelines.

Dental One was created to provide Sri Lankans with a specialised dental treatment centre that uses world-class dentistry techniques coupled with state-of-the-art facilities to provide painless dental treatments. It offers the most comprehensive oral health solutions on par with international standards, all under one roof. Like all Dental One hospitals, the new Panadura hospital is centrally-located with ample parking. The hospital is carefully-designed to provide patients with convenience and comfort so that their minds are at ease during every visit. The professional friendly staff and the panel of well-trained specialists, doctors are able to guide patients every step of the way so that their visits are fast, simple, and pleasant.

All Dental One branches provide comprehensive range of oral health services to patients. Their General Dentistry provides the primary dental care of all patients and includes everything from oral exams, gum care, fillings, root canals, crowns & bridges, Implants and many more such procedures while the Paediatric Dentistry facilities handles the examination and management of oral health in children. Its Restorative Dentistry focuses on replacing teeth that are damaged or missing and its Orthodontics services diagnoses and treats tooth misalignment and irregularity in the jaw area. Dental One also offers Smile Enhancements that guarantee a healthy, beautiful smile that enhances the appearance and also boosts self-esteem of the patient. Additionally, its Sports Injury Protection offers customised, scientifically-produced mouth guards and gum shields for safeguarding teeth as well as protective pads to minimize facial injuries when enjoying sports.

Managing Director of Dental One Dr. Asoka Amunugama commented, “We are excited about expanding our footprint in Sri Lanka with the opening of this new hospital. Today, the people residing in Panadura and surrounding areas can easily access a wide range of world-class oral health services, including painless dental treatments, for the entire family. This is just the latest step in our journey to elevate the standard of oral health in Sri Lankan and bring it on par with the world.”

Patients can make appointments at Dental One Panadura by calling its hotline +94 382248100 or by booking online via www.dentalone.lk. The hospital is open from 9:00 am – 7:00 pm everyday except Mondays and Poya days.