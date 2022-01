The crocodile involved in the recent attack in Dehiwala, has been seen in the Wellawatte area.

The crocodile was seen today in a canal in the Wellawatte area.

A man died following a crocodile attack in the Dehiwala sea area this week.

The Police said that the 58-year-old man had been swimming in the sea when he was attacked by the crocodile.

According to the Police, the victim is said to be a diver. (Colombo Gazette)