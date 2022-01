The coronavirus vaccine will be administered on children aged 12-15 from Friday.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that he hopes the Sri Lankan public will seize the opportunity and help Sri Lanka in its fight against the pandemic.

Sri Lanka began vaccinating children for the first time, for the coronavirus last September.

Children between the age of 12 and 19 suffering from chronic illnesses or having disabilities, were the first to be vaccinated. (Colombo Gazette)