Ban on Perpetual Treasuries from carrying out primary dealer business extended

The ban on Perpetual Treasuries from carrying out the primary dealer business has been extended.

The existing ban has been extended for a period of six months with effect from 05th January 2022.

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, acting in terms of the Regulations made under the Registered Stock and Securities Ordinance and the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance, decided to extend the suspension of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) from carrying on the business and activities of a Primary Dealer for a further period of six months with effect from 4.30 p.m. on 05th January 2022, in order to continue the investigations being conducted by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Perpetual Treasuries was accused of being involved in the Central Bank treasury bond scam. (Colombo Gazette)