ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 laptops unveiled for today’s young creators seeking power and performance

ASUS has officially launched Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500), two freshly-styled, powerful new laptops designed for the daily creative and entertainment needs of today’s young generation of creators. Given the pandemic situation and the need to adhere to the health guidelines in the country, the two laptops were launched through a virtual event that was witnessed by a large online audience.

The ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED laptops help to accelerate the progress of young creators on their journey of creativity and discovery. Whether they need to browse, create or play, the laptops deliver all the horsepower needed to realize their burgeoning visual creativity through the up to the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, pro-grade NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, up to 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a 1TB PCIe® SSD. They employ a highly efficient dual-fan cooling system with ASUS IceCool Plus technology, which gives the user three cooling modes to choose from via the MyASUS app. This advanced cooling design ensures that these thin and light laptops stay cool for maximum performance, anytime and anywhere. The laptops are ready to provide non-stop creativity thanks to the powerful 63 Wh battery.

ASUS OLED displays reproduce colors with superb real-life accuracy for professional-grade visuals, making them perfect for creative work. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED features an amazing 16:10 aspect ratio of up to a 2.8K OLED NanoEdge display that provides an expanded visual workspace compared to a traditional 16:9 display. The display is super-bright – up to 600 nits – and has an 84% screen-to-body ratio, along with a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut for ultra-vivid colors. It’s also PANTONE® Validated for professional-grade color accuracy and TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue-light emissions.

The laptops are designed to inspire creators to make a difference, with colors that reflect a positive and diverse outlook. Users can pick a color that best expresses their true spirit by choosing from calming Quiet Blue or youthful Cool Silver. The expressive design continues inside where a warning-striped Enter key takes centre stage.

Both laptops are designed for non-stop productivity, with handy features that make on-the-go life easier. WiFi 6 allows users to load online content rapidly, and it’s enhanced by ASUS WiFi Master Premium technology (M3500 only), which includes ASUS WiFi SmartConnect. WiFi SmartConnect automatically selects the best WiFi source, so the laptop connects seamlessly to the best WiFi signal and known mobile hotspots.

An integrated webcam privacy shield slides over the webcam for instant privacy. For secure password-free login, there’s an optional built-in fingerprint sensor on the power button that works seamlessly with Windows Hello. For easy data entry, 14-inch models are available with the optional NumberPad 2.0, an LED-illuminated dual-function touchpad that replaces the standard oversized touchpad. The ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED M3500) models are available through the ASUS partner network islandwide. For further information and online purchasing, visit .. https://www.asus.com/lk/content/Buy/