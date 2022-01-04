Teen murdered in Colombo over Tik Tok video

A 17-year-old boy has been murdered in Colombo over a Tik Tok video, the Police said today.

The Police said that the boy was killed along Madampitya Lane in Grandpass, Colombo.

According to the Police media unit, the boy was stabbed yesterday over a dispute arising from the Tik Tok video.

He was confronted by another group when he was travelling on the road with two others.

The suspects had stabbed him and fled the area.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on being admitted to hospital.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)