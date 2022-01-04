Sri Lanka to purchase 500 buses from Ashok Leyland

Sri Lanka is to purchase 500 buses from Ashok Leyland Company in India, the Government announced today.

The Cabinet had granted approval to procure 500 new buses of 32–35 seating capacity for the Sri Lanka Transport Board under the Indian loan grant scheme.

Accordingly, bids had been called for from three institutions that met the pre-conditions for the purchase of buses.

Followed by the evaluation of those bids, the Cabinet approved a proposal submitted by the

Minister of Transport to award the procurement of purchasing 500 new buses with 32

seating capacity to Ashok Leyland Company of India as per the recommendation furnished

by the standing procurement committee appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has also granted approval to purchase 750 jeeps for the Sri Lanka Police including 150 jeeps for the Police Special Task Force under the Indian Line of Credit from Mahindra and Mahindra Company of India. (Colombo Gazette)