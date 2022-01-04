Slovenia’s envoy to Sri Lanka plays down concerns on China

Slovenia’s envoy to Sri Lanka Mateja Vodeb Ghosh has played down concerns on China and also noted the importance of India’s role globally.

In an interview with Daily Mirror, Ghosh said that the attitude towards China has changed in recent times.

She said that from the point of the European Union, they see China as a strategic rival in certain areas and as an indispensable partner in certain other issues like climate change.

Slovenia just completed its role as President of the European Union.

“I think we all know that without China, even without India, the climate change goals we want will not be achievable. But yeah, in general, I think the approach has changed a little bit. But at the time being, I wouldn’t say that we see it as a threat, but as a strategic rival in certain areas and as an indispensable partner in climate change and some other issues,” she said.

She also said that India is an important player in the region and globally.

Meanwhile, Mateja Vodeb Ghosh also said that Sri Lanka has shown interest in artificial intelligence.

“That was my impression at the recent talks. It was actually the Sri Lankan side who raised this issue. In that respect, in Slovenia, there is an International Research Center for Artificial Intelligence. And the main task of this centre is to implement the Sustainable Development Goals with the help and assistance of artificial intelligence. So I do think we could find quite a few opportunities to cooperate in this area,” she said.

Mateja Vodeb Ghosh assumed duties as Slovenia’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka based in New Delhi, last month. (Colombo Gazette)