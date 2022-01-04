Rare meeting between Shavendra and Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka

A rare meeting took place today between Army Commander General Shavendra Silva and former Army Commander, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka.

The face-to-face meeting took place at the funeral of Brigadier Panduka Perera, Commander, 563 Brigade of the Security Force HQ-Wanni.

The Army media unit said that General Shavendra Silva paid courtesies to Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka who had also attended the funeral.

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, prior to his retirement, served as Colonel of the Regiment, Sri Lanka Sinha Regiment, to which the deceased Senior Officer belonged.

Brigadier Panduka Perera passed away on Friday (31) while receiving treatment for post-recovery medical complications of the COVID-19 virus at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Mulleriyawa.

His funeral took place at the Eldeniya cemetery this afternoon (3) amidst military honours and a gathering of his close military colleagues, family members and mourners. (Colombo Gazette)