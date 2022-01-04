Prime Minister speaks to Susil Premajayantha

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa spoke to former State Minister Susil Premajayantha after he was sacked from his post today.

Premajayantha said that the Prime Minister had telephoned him today after he was sacked from his post by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He also said that he was formally informed in writing this evening that he had been sacked.

The State Minister was sacked after he openly criticised the Cabinet over the state of the country.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP had this week slammed the Government over the fertilizer issue, dollar issue and cost of living.

The former State Minister of Education Reforms, Open Universities and Distance Learning said that the Agriculture Minister had failed in his duties.

He had also told reporters that he, as a State Minister, had no powers and was sidelined.

Susil Premajayantha packed his things and left his office in a three-wheeler following his sacking today. (Colombo Gazette)