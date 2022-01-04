President sacks State Minister Susil Premajayantha

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has sacked State Minister Susil Premajayantha from his post.

The State Minister was sacked after he openly criticised the Cabinet over the state of the country.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP had this week slammed the Government over the fertilizer issue, dollar issue and cost of living.

The former State Minister of Education Reforms, Open Universities and Distance Learning said that the Agriculture Minister had failed in his duties.

He had also told reporters that he, as a State Minister, had no powers and was sidelined. (Colombo Gazette)