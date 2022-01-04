President sacks State Minister Susil Premajayantha

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has sacked State Minister Susil Premajayantha from his post.
The State Minister was sacked after he openly criticised the Cabinet over the state of the country.
The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP had this week slammed the Government over the fertilizer issue, dollar issue and cost of living.
The former State Minister of Education Reforms, Open Universities and Distance Learning said that the Agriculture Minister had failed in his duties.
He had also told reporters that he, as a State Minister, had no powers and was sidelined. (Colombo Gazette)
There is no room for good honest people in this government. Murderers are pardoned, and then appointed Chairmen of corporations, Criminal investigations are scuttled, incompetents are appointed to head public institutions, and rampant corruption flourishes within the Government. Accountability is a byword and, shame nonexistent.
This is the legacy of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. A man elected with so much hope. How could WE have got it so wrong ?