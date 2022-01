Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) Propaganda Secretary Duminda Nagamuwa was arrested today and was later released on bail.

Nagamuwa was arrested by the Kaduwela Police on contempt of court charges.

The Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court had issued the arrest warrant on Nagamuwa after he was accused of placing a board on the signboard at the court premises on November 09, 2021.

Nagamuwa was produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court following his arrest and was granted bail. (Colombo Gazette)