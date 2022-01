A Dubai-based company has offered to purchase the ‘Queen of Asia’, the world’s largest natural corundum blue sapphire found in Sri Lanka.

The Dubai company has offered USD 100 million (nearly LKR 20 billion) for the Queen of Asia.

The 310 kilogram (1.550,000 carats) sapphire had been put on display at the home of one of the gem pit owners in Horana.

Named the “Queen of Asia”, the corundum blue sapphire was found in the Batugedara area. (Colombo Gazette)