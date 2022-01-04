Canadian families win compensation over jet downed by Iran

It was not immediately clear how the money would be collected from Iran. The relatives’ lawyer, Mark Arnold, said his team would look to seize Iranian assets in Canada and abroad, which could include oil tankers.

This is the first time that compensation has been awarded to the families of the victims, CBC reports, adding that Iran did not defend itself in court.

Last year a report by the Canadian government said Iran was “fully responsible” for the downing of the plane, and that it had been a result of “incompetence” and “recklessness”.

Iranian authorities initially denied responsibility for the incident, which happened on 8 January 2020. But as evidence mounted, the Revolutionary Guards’ Aerospace Force said an air defence unit had mistaken the Boeing 737-800 for a US missile.