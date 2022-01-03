Sri Lankan Consulate in Sydney temporarily closed over Covid fears

The Sri Lankan Consulate in Sydney has been temporarily closed over Covid fears.

The office of the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Sydney said that the Consulate will be closed from 3-5 Jan 2022 due to identified Covid-19 infection on the premises.

“As we are doing cleaning and sanitising the office premises, staff of the office will not be working and the office will be closed for visitors until 5th January 2022,” the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Sydney said.

All visitors have been advised to call the Consulate before visiting from 6th January onwards. (Colombo Gazette)