The Prime Minister’s Office today denied claims that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is to resign.

There have been reports that Rajapaksa will step down and that Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa will most likely be appointed as the new Prime Minister.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office said that such claims are being made with the intention of misleading the public.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that there is no move by Mahinda Rajapaksa to step down from his post. (Colombo Gazette)