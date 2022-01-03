OREL IT recognized at the South Asian Business Excellence Awards 2021

Due to its remarkable corporate performance as the largest IT based BPO fraternity in Sri Lanka, OREL IT had been recently honoured with the trophy for the Best BPO Related Solutions Provider of The Year (Medium & Large) under the Information Communication Technology Category at the South Asian Business Excellence Awards 2021.

The company had indeed been able to win this award by topping up a number of high-performing business entities in the South Asian region owing to its unparalleled quality of services. Dr. Upendra Pieris the CEO for OREL IT accepted this prestigious award on behalf of the company held at the event on the 10th of December, 2021 at the Monarch Imperial, Colombo.

Also, Mr. Vineeth Gurusinghe the company’s Chief Operations Officer, including some of the leading officials to OREL IT, attended the event to claim the company’s success. Withal, OREL IT is said to be chosen for conferring this award by a panel of esteemed judges after carefully evaluating multiple concerns pertinent to its exceptional corporate performance.

By being an assiduously operating business entity with over 4500 skilled professionals, OREL IT basically serves with a deep-rooted mission to empower humanity through industry 4.0. Especially, the company operates in four key business verticals which includes AI solutions, Data Services, Engineering Services and Managed Services at its four leagues.

This strong establishment of OREL IT have thus made the company to contribute towards bolstering the Sri Lanka’s GDP, by drawing down the much-needed foreign currency, especially during the ongoing global pandemic. In fact, as a fully owned Sri Lankan business, OREL IT expresses pride in its outstanding business portfolio oriented to strengthen the local economy on a far-reaching scale.