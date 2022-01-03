Maldives President returns home after spending New Year in Sri Lanka

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has returned home after spending the New Year in Sri Lanka.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and First Lady Fazna Ahmed concluded their unofficial visit to Sri Lanka yesterday (Sunday) and returned to Malé last evening, the Maldives President’s Office said.

Solih and First Lady Fazna Ahmed arrived in Sri Lanka on 30th December a four-day unofficial visit.

President Solih and First Lady Fazna Ahmed were in Sri Lanka on an official two-day trip in November as well.

They were in Sri Lanka in November to officiate the opening ceremony of “Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa Trophy 2021” football tournament.

The Maldives President was in Sri Lanka last July as well on a private visit.

During the private visit he paid a courtesy call on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

President Solih and President Rajapaksa had discussed the unprecedented challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic poses to their respective countries and their citizens’ well-being. They outlined the steps being taken to ensure that their facilities do not become overburdened, emphasising that vaccination is their top priority for a faster and sustainable recovery. (Colombo Gazette)