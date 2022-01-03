Heavy traffic in and around Colombo as all public servants return to work

Heavy traffic was reported in and around Colombo today as all public servants returned to work.

Government schools are reopened today adding to the rush-hour traffic.

All State sector employees have been recalled to duty with effect from today, 3rd January, 2022.

The Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils, and Local Government had instructed public servants to report to work from today.

State institutions had earlier been instructed to limit the number of staff reporting to work while others work from home.

However, the Government had last week decided to make it mandatory for all public servants to return to work from today.

The move comes as the Government looks to improve productivity in its bid to revive the economy.

The economy took a serious hit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. (Colombo Gazette)

Post Views: 125

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.