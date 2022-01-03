Former MP Niroshan Premaratne appointed ITN Chairman

Former parliamentarian Niroshan Premaratne has been appointed as the Chairman of the Independent Television Network (ITN).

The Media Ministry said that Premaratne was appointed to the post with the backing of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Premaratne contested the last Parliament election on behalf of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), but lost.

The former MP called on Media Minister Dallus Alahapperuma today after being appointed to the new post. (Colombo Gazette)

