Three people have drowned while bathing in the Negombo sea, the Police said.

According to the Police, the three people had been bathing in the Dunhalpitiya, Kapungoda sea area in Negombo.

The remains of a 17-year old boy and a 23-year old youth have been recovered.

The Police said that a third person remains missing.

A number of drowning incidents have been reported in Sri Lanka over the past few days. (Colombo Gazette)