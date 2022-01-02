Raducanu withdraws from Melbourne tournament

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the first WTA tournament of the season in Melbourne.

The 19-year-old Briton recently came out of isolation after contracting Covid-19 in Abu Dhabi before Christmas. Raducanu was due to compete in the Melbourne Summer Set, an Australian Open warm-up event set to run from 3-9 January.

She is expected to play in Sydney in the week before the Australian Open starts on 17 January.

“The timing to compete in the first Melbourne event this week is too soon for me, having just returned from isolation,” Raducanu said.

The British number one and world number 19 was made an MBE in the New Year Honours list. (Courtesy BBC)