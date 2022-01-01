President confident can overcome challenges in New Year

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he is confident Sri Lanka can overcome the challenges in the New Year.

The President said that the dawn of the New Year instinctively inspires everyone to look to the future with optimism and determination.

“Therefore, we welcome the year 2022 with great enthusiasm and anticipation. We need to reflect on the impact the past year has had on the country and society, and I believe that this should be with a resolution for future prosperity,” the President said.

The President said he is also confident that the New Year will provide an opportunity to further the steps taken by the Government to pursue and overcome challenges and strengthen the people-centric economy.

“The economy and livelihoods that have been adversely affected by the prevailing pandemic will be further safeguarded. We will be able to implement the plans for this purpose under the new normal. We must move towards prosperity with self-confidence, dedication and unity. In this regard, the challenges we have overcome as well as the experiences we have gained will inspire us in the New Year,” he said.

The President said that the global pandemic has adversely affected the progress of realizing the expectations of the people.

Nevertheless, he said national security and co-existence have been further consolidated at the present time and a number of new reforms are being formulated.

“Steps have been taken to resume dormant Government development projects and programmes and vest them in the public. The government’s action in the face of the destructive effects of the covid pandemic on the lives of Sri Lankans has been hailed globally. I am pleased to say that the freedom you enjoy today, even in the midst of pandemic restrictions, is the result of the immense sacrifice that all people of this country have made,” he said.

The President also said that the rejection by the great number of patriots of baseless political tussles that have led to harassment of the people is an affirmation of the people’s trust in Government.

He also said that he sees Sri Lanka’s ability to build new foreign relations whilst strongly maintaining historical diplomatic ties as a significant investment.

The President invited everyone to make the New Year a transformational year dedicated to realizing the “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour” for the people. (Colombo Gazette)