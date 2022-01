A father and son drowned in the Sathmale Ella in Deniyaya today.

The Police said that five people from the same family had gone to the area today.

A 16-year-old boy who was among the group had fallen into the water while taking a selfie.

The 48-year-old father had jumped into the water to save the boy but both had drowned.

Navy divers recovered the bodies. (Colombo Gazette)