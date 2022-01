Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa returned to Sri Lanka today following an overseas visit.

According to reports, Basil Rajapaksa returned on a flight chartered by Emirates airlines, EK 650.

Rajapaksa left Sri Lanka on December 15, 2021.

Foreign Minister, Professor G.L Peiris was acting Finance Minister in the absence of Basil Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)