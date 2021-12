Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) Oshada Senanayake has resigned from his post.

Senanayake has tendered his letter of resignation from the post.

He was appointed as the Director General of the TRCSL in November 2019.

Apart from his role at the TRCSL Senanayake also serves as the Chairman of the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA).

Senanayake assumed duties as Chairman of ICTA in August 2021. (Colombo Gazette)