Tens of thousands evacuated as wildfires spread through Colorado

At least one first responder and six others were injured, Sheriff Pelle said, adding that more casualties were likely.

One video taken outside a supermarket showed a dramatic scene as winds ripped through the car park.

Patrick Kilbride, 72, was at work in a hardware store when he heard the order to evacuate, The Denver Post reported.

He rushed home but only had time to gather a few possessions before the flames engulfed the property. His pet dog and cat both died.

“It’s just a strange feeling to go from having everything to make your life comfortable to having nothing,” he said.

Colorado has been experiencing extreme droughts in recent years. Climate change increases the risk of the hot, dry weather that is likely to fuel wildfires.