SFJ terrorist linked to Ludhiana blast held in Germany, planned more attacks in Punjab

A prominent member of the designated terror group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), Jaswinder Singh Multani, who is allegedly linked to the Ludhiana court blast case, was held in Germany on Monday.

A police officer said that during the investigation names of two suspects residing in Pakistan and Germany, both from banned Sikh organizations, have emerged. Sikhs For Justice is a designated terror group in India.

Intelligence agencies had earlier alerted about Harvinder Singh Sandhu, a Babbar Khalsa terrorist who is currently in Pakistan, and Jaswinder Singh Multani, a top member of the SFJ and close associate of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, residing in Germany, about their involvement in the Ludhiana blast.

After diplomatic coordination, the German police arrested Multani from Erfurt city for his role in the Ludhiana blast in Punjab and planning more terror attacks in New Delhi, among other cities in India.

A team of Indian police officers will soon reach Germany to question Multani.

Multani’s name propped up on the police radar when he planned to kill farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal to create unrest during farmers’ movement. The man arrested disclosed that he got instructions from a Germany-based pro-Khalistan leader Multani on social media to target a key farmer leader.

“Multani used to coordinate with Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan groups to provide logistic support for terror activities,” said a police officer.

A bomb blast had occurred at the Ludhiana court complex on December 23 that killed one and injured two others. (Courtesy NDTV)