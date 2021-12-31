Russian PM plans maiden India trip mid January to follow up on Summit

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has planned his maiden India trip in the second week of January, following up on President Vladimir Putin’s December 6 annual summit during which key decisions were reached on defence, energy and investment sectors.

The Russian PM will also lead a delegation of 15 Russian governors including 11 from Far East Russia at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, ET has learnt. Resource-rich Far East Russia is a priority for India as part of its Indo-Pacific outreach. The 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) is scheduled to be held during January 10-12 which is based on the theme ‘From Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Mishustin, appointed as Russia’s PM in January 2020, is expected to follow up on Putin’s summit with PM Narendra Modi and subsequent phone call. As many as 28 pacts across sectors were signed following the 21st edition of the India-Russia summit. The two countries are drawing up ambitious plans of joint projects in the Central Asian Region and Indian Ocean Region.

Far East Russia will be a key focus of the big Russian presence at the VGGS. Earlier this month, the Gujarat government held roadshows in Moscow and Vladivostok for VGGS. The delegation was led by Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar, who was accompanied by leading businessmen of Gujarat from oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, ceramic, engineering and tourism sectors.

The delegation held a series of meetings with the government ministries at the federal and regional level, besides companies, to invite them to VGGS in January 2022. They discussed prospects of investments and other opportunities between Gujarat and Russia.

The roadshow was organised with support of the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation under the Ministry of Russian Far East and Arctic.

Russia has been extremely keen that India increases its footprint in the resource-rich Far-East Russia where neighbouring China has made inroads. Far-East Russia presents huge opportunities for India across sectors – energy, infrastructure, commodities, hospitality, agriculture and shipbuilding.

Vladivostok-Chennai shipping link is being fast-tracked. There was considerable focus on Far-East Russia during the Modi-Putin Summit.

Energy, transport and logistics, maritime connectivity, diamond processing, forestry, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, tourism and humanitarian fields have been identified as areas of further cooperation in the Russian Far-East. India is operationalizing the $ 1 billion Line of Credit announced by Modi in 2019 for projects for development of the Russian Far East. In 2021, Oil Minister Hardeep Puri represented India at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok and the PM delivered a virtual message underlining his commitment to the region. (Courtesy Economic Times)