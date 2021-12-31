Health Ministry admits Omicron now spreading in Sri Lanka

The Health Ministry today admitted that the Omicron Covid variant is now spreading in Sri Lanka.

Director of the Health Promotion Bureau, Dr. Ranjith Batuwantudawa said that the recent lab test results showed that the variant was spreading in Sri Lanka.

Batuwantudawa told reporters today that the Omicron Covid variant is gradually spreading in the country.

He said that with the spread of the new variant in Sri Lanka the importance of the booster dose has also risen.

Director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Dr. Chandima Jeewandara had said today that 41 new cases of Omicron were detected at the Sri Jayewardenepura lab.

Dr. Chandima Jeewandara said that a number of measures have been put in place to contain the spread of Omicron in Sri Lanka.

The total number of people detected with the Omicron Covid variant in Sri Lanka has now risen to 48.

Initially a total of seven people were detected with the variant in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)