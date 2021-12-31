Another 41 people detected with Omicron in Sri Lanka

Another 41 people have been detected with the Omicron Covid variant in Sri Lanka, health officials said.

Director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Dr. Chandima Jeewandara said that 41 new cases of Omicron were detected at the Sri Jayewardenepura lab.

Dr. Chandima Jeewandara said that a number of measures have been put in place to contain the spread of Omicron in Sri Lanka.

He said that the booster dose is priority to prevent the spread of the variant.

The total number of people detected with the Omicron Covid variant in Sri Lanka has now risen to 48.

Initially a total of seven people were detected with the variant in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)