State sector employees recalled from 3rd January

All State sector employees have been recalled to duty with effect from 3rd January, 2022.

The Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils, and Local Government has instructed public servants to report to work from Monday.

State institutions had earlier been instructed to limit the number of staff reporting to work while others work from home.

However, the Government has now decided to make it mandatory for all public servants to return to work from January.

The move comes as the Government looks to improve productivity in its bid to revive the economy.

The economy took a serious hit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. (Colombo Gazette)