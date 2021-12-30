Search intensified for two brothers who remain missing

A search has intensified for two brothers who remain missing since 23 November.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is now investigating the matter.

Public assistance had been sought on 13th December to locate the two brothers, aged 10 and 12.

The two boys from Wattemulla in the Kotadeniyawa Police area, had been reported missing since 23 November.

A complaint had been lodged with the Police over the disappearance of the two boys.

The boys have been identified as Dissanayake Mudiyanselage Kaveesha Sandakelum aged 10 and Jayasekara Mudalige Akila Dedunu, aged 12.

Kaveesha Sandakelum is around 04 feet in height, short hair and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black checkered shorts.

Akila Dedunu is approximately 04 feet and 10 inches in height, short hair and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and red shorts.

The public can contact the Kotadeniyawa OIC on 071 859 1634 or the Kotadeniyawa Police Station on 033 224 0050 or 033 227 2222 if they have any information on the two boys. (Colombo Gazette)