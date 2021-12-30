Price of imported milk powder increased

The price of imported milk powder has been increased, the Milk Powder Importers’ Association said.
The price of a 1 kg packet of imported milk powder has been increased by Rs. 150 and a 400g packet by Rs. 60.
The new prices will be effective from tomorrow (Friday). (Colombo Gazette)
Unfortunately, it is only an extended period of suffering for the people that will ‘engineer’ the political change necessary for the Country’s progress.
We must therefore be grateful to the government for creating the fundamentals necessary for that change.