Operations at Sapugaskanda oil refinery to be halted again

Operations at the Sapugaskanda oil refinery will be halted again next week owing to the USD crisis in Sri Lanka.

The Ministry of Energy said that the Sapugaskanda oil refinery will be shut from 3rd January to 30th January.

Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila insisted that the decision to suspend operations at the Sapugaskanda oil refinery will, however, not result in a fuel shortage in Sri Lanka.

The refinery was temporarily shut down on 15 November as well to save foreign exchange by suspending crude oil imports.

The oil refinery later resumed operations on 7th December. (Colombo Gazette)