Maldives President, First Lady in Sri Lanka on unofficial visit

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and First Lady Fazna Ahmed are in Sri Lanka on a four-day unofficial visit.

They are scheduled to conclude their visit and return home on January 2, 2022, the Maldives President’s Office said.

Solih and First Lady Fazna Ahmed were in Sri Lanka on an official two-day trip last month (November).

They were in Sri Lanka last month to officiate the opening ceremony of “Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa Trophy 2021” football tournament.

The Maldives President was in Sri Lanka last July as well on a private visit.

During the private visit he paid a courtesy call on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

President Solih and President Rajapaksa had discussed the unprecedented challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic poses to their respective countries and their citizens’ well-being. They outlined the steps being taken to ensure that their facilities do not become overburdened, emphasising that vaccination is their top priority for a faster and sustainable recovery. (Colombo Gazette)