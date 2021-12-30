Hambantota Port donates USD 50,000 to help make peace between man and elephant

The Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG) has donated a sum of USD 50,000 to help make peace between man and elephant.

A landmark MoU in this regard was signed between the Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG) and the District Secretariat Office of Hambantota.

The Hambantota International Port is one of the largest business organisations operating in the Hambantota region and the port’s strong CSR drive focuses on caring for People and Planet while achieving its business objectives. HIPG has identified that the ‘Human – Elephant Conflict,’ which has become a major environmental and social issue in the island, is very much in line with their long-term commitment to ensure that the community can coexist with nature whilst ensuring the livelihood of all communities.

The port plans to set up a human-elephant peace fund that will spearhead the long-term initiative to bring about a sustainable resolution to the issue. As per the MoU signed with HIPG, the donated funds will be held by the Hambantota District Secretariat Office, who would drive the project, while the Department of Wildlife Conservation will be the implementing party.

In the initial phase of the plan, the Wildlife Department hopes to install electric fences in the identified high-risk areas, as well as conduct awareness programs for the general public on the ‘Human-Elephant Conflict.’

Promoting awareness among business institutions will also be carried out to ensure that they are mindful of the situation in terms of taking precautions when doing ongoing developments, and follow through with placing information boards and signboards at identified locations; clearing sides of the road; digging trenches; placing lights for more visibility etc. to give prior warning.

Under the guidance of the District Secretariat, the Wildlife Department also plans to deploy tree cultivation programmes in forest areas so that elephants would be able to feed, without infiltrating village areas in search of food.

This is the second initiative supported by the Hambantota International Port Group to bring about a resolution to the human elephant conflict. The port operator has donated over US $ 100,000 for the cause.

“This initiative will endeavour to have a sustainable approach to the problem and we sincerely hope the partnership will bring an end to this conflict, which has been going on for decades. HIPG will support this program financially, and we believe the District Secretariat will empower the Wildlife Department to carry out their program of mitigation on the short term, while looking for more long-term solutions. It is our hope that in the future the word ‘conflict’ will be replaced with the word ‘peace’, between man and elephant,” says Johnson Liu, CEO of the Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG).

H.P. Sumanasekara, District Secretary of Hambantota says, “We are grateful for the interest shown by the Hambantota International Port Group, towards finding a lasting solution to this environmental and social issue and that the donation was given within such a short period of time. True development can take place in Hambantota only when man can live in harmony with nature. This project will minimise human activity within elephant habitats, which will reduce the conflict. It is vital that each has their own area to live in and this donation will help us to come up with viable solutions to this very pressing issue. The Secretariat will honour the partnership with the port, by working transparently and with accountability to bring about a peaceful outcome for all.”

The District Secretariat intends to have discussions with villagers who are impacted by the conflict, with a view to discovering deeper issues faced by them, and finding solutions jointly.

The MoU signing event took place at the Hambantota Maritime Centre and was attended by officials from the District Secretariat and HIP. (Colombo Gazette)