Sri Lanka deploys Army medical team to South Sudan

Sri Lanka today deployed an Army medical team to South Sudan to join the United Nations Peace-Keeping Mission.

The first group of the 8th Army contingent of the Sri Lanka Army Medical Corps (SLAMC), bound for the United Nations Peace-Keeping Mission in South Sudan’s Level-2 Hospital (UNMISS) to serve the SRIMED Hospital left Sri Lanka today.

Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, General Shavendra Silva was at the airport to greet the team before their departure.

The 8th South Sudan bound contingent, commanded by Lieutenant Colonel N.M Niflar and 2nd in-command Major D.Y.S Kumara is made up of 66 Army personnel, including Brigadier Kalana Wijewardana, Consultant Surgeon, 13 Officers with 4 Medical specialists. The contingent includes Ward In-Charge, nurses, critical care nurses (gynaecological), operation theatre technician, Physiotherapists (DPM), radiographer, X-ray technician, radiologist, dentist and dental assistant, dental technician, medical storeman, pharmacist, pharmacy technician, lab technician, lab technologists, communication technicians, hygiene assistant, administrative clerk, cooks, ambulance drivers, sanitary duty man, mortuary attendant, etc and Other Ranks from the Sri Lanka Army Medical Corps (40) Sri Lanka Signal Corps( 02), Corps of Engineer Service (02), Sri Lanka Electrical and Mechanical Engineers( 04), Sri Lanka Army Service Corps (01) and Sri Lanka Navy (01).

The rest of the contingent is due to depart on 31 January 2022 soon after the first group of the serving contingent returns home.

This South Sudan’s Bor-based new SRIMED Hospital, equipped with necessary components for secondary care medical services, including an operating theatre, labour room, intensive care unit, emergency department, out-patient department, dental surgery, dental workshop, pharmacy, medical store, radiology department, clinical laboratory, ECG room, the sterilizing department, biomedical engineering section, medical waste disposal section, freezer mortuary, isolation ward and laundry plus wards and an aero-medical evacuation facility with ambulatory resuscitation and ventilation capabilities, is manned by Sri Lankan troops and their services to-date under 7 contingents have come in for praise of UN authorities. (Colombo Gazette)