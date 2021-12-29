Health Ministry says next few weeks decisive for Sri Lanka

The Health Ministry says the next few weeks will be decisive for Sri Lanka in relation to controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Samitha Ginige said that the coronavirus has been kept under control in Sri Lanka.

However, with the Omicron variant spreading in a number of countries, there is a fear the variant will eventually spread in Sri Lanka.

So far seven people have been detected with the Omicron Covid variant in Sri Lanka.

Dr. Samitha Ginige said that obtaining the Covid booster dose is important to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant in Sri Lanka.

He also said that following the health guidelines is equally important. including maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks.

Dr. Ginige said it was noted that a number of people travelled around the country during the festive season.

He said that if precautions are not taken then the risk of Covid spreading rapidly around the country once again cannot be avoided.

Dr. Samitha Ginige also said that a number of people are reluctant to obtain the booster dose.

He said that unfounded fears has led to some people refusing to obtain the booster dose.

Dr. Ginige said that fever and minor complications are normal when obtaining the booster dose. (Colombo Gazette)