Bus fares to increase from next week

A decision has ben taken to increase bus fares from next week, the Ministry of Transport said today.

State Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama said that the price increase will come into effect from 5th January, 2022.

Accordingly, he said the minimum fare of Rs. 14 will be increased by Rs. 3 to Rs. 17.

He also said that other fares will be increased by 17% by the State bus service and private bus operators.

The bus fares have been increased as a result of the recent fuel price hike. (Colombo Gazette)