ADB to reimburse USD 85 million to Sri Lanka for Sinopharm vaccines

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is to reimburse USD 85 million to Sri Lanka for Sinopharm vaccines purchased from China.

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Professor Channa Jayasumana said that the move by the ADB was welcome, especially at a time when Sri Lanka was facing a dollar crisis.

He said that the ADB had decided to reimburse the funds, taking into consideration Sri Lanka’s successful vaccination program.

The Sri Lankan Government had purchased a large consignment of Sinopharm vaccines from China to administer the first and second dose.

Pfizer vaccines manufactured in the US are being used as the third dose, or booster shots. (Colombo Gazette)