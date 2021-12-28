Zahrah Cader wins prestigious CTC Chairman’s Award

Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC (CTC) recently bestowed the company’s highest honour, the ‘Chairman’s Award – 2021’, on Regulatory Affairs Counsel, Zahrah Cader. The award recognizes outstanding personal contribution to the growth and development of the company during the year.

Zahrah’s role at CTC involves ensuring that the company is compliant with all applicable laws and regulations and combatting illicit trade, while ensuring that the company operates successfully within an extremely challenging regulatory environment.

“Winning the Chairman’s Award was one of the greatest honours of my professional career and I am pleased to be able to support the business despite the challenging times this year,” said Zahrah. “I was able to achieve these results thanks to a collective team effort across all the functions of our business for which I am truly grateful, and I would like to thank the management of CTC for recognizing our efforts with this great honour. I am also happy that I was able to guide the company through what can be termed as one of the most challenging periods in its history. I am proud that the work we carried out over the past year will help secure the sustainability of our company, whilst creating A Better Tomorrow”.

The 1st Runners Up award was won by Gayan Dodanwala and Shihan Rodrigo, while the 2nd Runner Up award was won by Rajitha Dias, for their exceptional contributions and efforts during the year.

CTC Chief Executive Officer Monisha Abraham said, “I am very happy to see Zahrah win this award. She has successfully led several key projects during the past year that has helped drive and ensure business sustainability. Furthermore, on behalf of CTC, I take this opportunity to congratulate all the winners this year. I am proud of them and the commitment and dedication they have demonstrated over the past year to take this business to greater heights, despite the many challenges faced.”

The hard work and innovation of the company’s people continues to be recognized by CTC through various initiatives, which inspire employees to strive to reach greater heights and shape their thinking towards working proactively.