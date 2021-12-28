Teen on mission to create world record flight lands in Colombo

Zara Rutherford, a 19-year old on a mission to become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, landed in Colombo today.

Rutherford landed at the Ratmalana Airport and was welcomed by officials on the ground.

The teen is attempting to break the Guinness World Record as the youngest woman to fly around the world, the first woman to circumnavigate the world in a microlight aircraft and the first Belgian to circumnavigate the world solo in a single-engine aircraft.

On the 18th of August 2021, 19-year-old Belgian-British pilot Zara started a journey with a small aero plane to fly solo around the world and she hopes to complete her 51,000-kilometre trip across five continents and 52 countries by mid-January 2022.

Zara Rutherford is flying a Shark, which is a high-performance ultralight aircraft manufactured in Europe. It is incredibly fast with cruising speed reaching 300 km/h. The aircraft has been specially prepared for such a long journey.

The Colombo International Airport, Ratmalana (CIAR) is the 40th stop in her bid to become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world. (Colombo Gazette)