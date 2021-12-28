More Pfizer vaccines purchased by SPC arrive in Sri Lanka

More Pfizer vaccines purchased by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) arrived in Sri Lanka today.

A consignment of 1,147,770 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning (Tuesday).

The consignment was airlifted from the United States to Amsterdam and then to Sri Lanka via Dubai.

Sri Lanka is currently mostly using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as the third dose (booster) for those who have been administered with the first two doses.

A large number of people have already obtained the third dose but many are also reluctant.