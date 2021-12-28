FM briefs professionals in Batticaloa on constitutional reforms

Foreign Minister and acting Finance Minister, Professor G. L. Peiris, briefed professionals in Batticaloa today on the constitutional reforms process.

The Foreign Ministry said that a friendly meeting was held between the Foreign Minister and professionals in Batticaloa.

Professionals such as doctors and engineers participated at the meeting, the Foreign Ministry said.

During the discussion, the current economic situation and its upliftment were discussed in depth while constitutional reforms, electoral reforms, educational reforms as well as the country’s sociopolitical foreign policy, and foreign relations were also taken into consideration. (Colombo Gazette)