South Africa mourns anti-apartheid hero

A contemporary of Nelson Mandela, Tutu was awarded the Nobel prize in 1984 for his role in the struggle to abolish the apartheid system enforced by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948-91.

Tutu’s death comes just weeks after that of South Africa’s last apartheid-era president, FW de Klerk, who died at the age of 85.

On Sunday, South Africans of all ages and backgrounds stopped by Cape Town’s St George’s Cathedral on Sunday to lay flowers and pay tribute to the country’s national hero.

“His significance supersedes the boundaries of being an Anglican,” mourner Brent Goliath told AFP news agency, breaking down in tears.