Restrictions on time and sound level for outdoor events

Restrictions have been imposed on the allocated time and the sound level for outdoor events.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickremeratne has directed the respective Police stations around the country to issue sound permits for outdoor musical events.

Such events are permitted to be held by following strict Covid health guidelines.

The Police said that outdoor events are permitted to be held until 10.00 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays and until 1.00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Outdoor events are permitted on Sunday until 12.30 a.m.

Sound permits will be issued for the respective events by the area Police. (Colombo Gazette)