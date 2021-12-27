President’s Secretary Dr. P. B. Jayasundera resigns

President’s Secretary Dr. P. B. Jayasundera has tendered his resignation, media reports said today.
Both The Morning and Daily Mirror reported that Jayasundera handed over his resignation letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
The President has reportedly accepted the letter of resignation.
It was also reported that Prime Minister’s Secretary, Gamini Senarath is expected to be appointed as the new Presidential Secretary.
Jayasundera has reportedly resigned after raising various concerns and issues.
Some Cabinet Ministers were also reportedly unhappy with Jayasundera and wanted him out. (Colombo Gazette)
At last Dr. P. B. Jayasundera is free :—)))
I would not accept any position with the Rajapaksa administration while an American citizen is a minister. This is an insult to billions of Asians. The Five Eyes countries would not allow a Chinese, Indian or Sri Lankan citizen to become a minister.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa must get rid of Basil Rajapaksa immediately, instead of Wimal, Vasu and others. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will regret, if they keep an American citizen but getting rid of Sri Lankan citizens.