Light aircraft makes emergency landing near Katunayake injuring three

A light aircraft made an emergency landing near Katunayake today injuring three people, including two foreigners.

The aircraft belonging to Sakurai Aviation Limited landed in the Kimbulapitiya area in Katunayake.

The front portion of the aircraft suffered extensive damage in the incident.

The Sri Lanka Air Force said that a team had been dispatched to the area where the Cessna 172 aircraft made the emergency landing.

The injured, including the pilot, were admitted to hospital for treatment.

This was the second aircraft belonging to Sakurai Aviation Limited which made an emergency landing over the past few days.

On 22 December a light aircraft belonging to Sakurai Aviation Limited made an emergency landing on the beach in Payagala.

No one was injured in the incident. (Colombo Gazette)